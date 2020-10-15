J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JJSF. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

