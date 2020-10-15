J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JJSF. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.
J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
About J & J Snack Foods
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
