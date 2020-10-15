Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £14,922.16 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.16 ($19,495.90).

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

