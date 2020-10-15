Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 400 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

