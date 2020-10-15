Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 380 price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

