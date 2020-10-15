Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,509,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 424,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

