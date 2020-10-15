BidaskClub Downgrades Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) to Strong Sell

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Huize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Huize has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.02% of Huize as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

