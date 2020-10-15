Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $689.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 583,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.