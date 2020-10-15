Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at $23,981,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.