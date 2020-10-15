Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.
HELE opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total value of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at $23,981,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
