Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ARTNA opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

