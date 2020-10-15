Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
ARTNA opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
