Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $424.36 million, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

