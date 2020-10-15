Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

