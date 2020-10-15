Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

