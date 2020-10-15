Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 133.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

