BidaskClub Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Commscope stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

