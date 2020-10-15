Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FULC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $309.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.