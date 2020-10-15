HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of HCM opened at $32.46 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.18.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
