HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HCM opened at $32.46 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3,914.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,909 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 58.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,045,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,259 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 95,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

