BidaskClub Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

