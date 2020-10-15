Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

