Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

