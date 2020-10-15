Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Mitek Systems Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers McGrath RentCorp to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers McGrath RentCorp to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades LYFT to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades LYFT to Sell
Liquidity Services Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Liquidity Services Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Alliant Energy Downgraded by BidaskClub
Alliant Energy Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report