BidaskClub Downgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $52.10.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,002 shares of company stock worth $5,663,144 over the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $23,489,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

