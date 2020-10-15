BidaskClub Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

