ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.92 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,490.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,493,013 shares of company stock valued at $21,315,602. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 279,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

