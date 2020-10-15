BidaskClub Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Strong Sell

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Otter Tail by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

