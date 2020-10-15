Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,666,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,116,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,321 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

