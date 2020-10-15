Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.35. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $1,388,362.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 in the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

