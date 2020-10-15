Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

SAFM stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 67.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

