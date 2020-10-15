Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

