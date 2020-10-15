SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. AJO LP bought a new position in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SINA in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

