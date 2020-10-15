SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $247,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

