T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $144.65 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 783,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,502,000 after acquiring an additional 82,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,629.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.