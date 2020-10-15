Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

