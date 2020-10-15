Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Otter Tail to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Otter Tail to Strong Sell
Passage Bio Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
Passage Bio Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub
Rush Enterprises Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Rush Enterprises Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Sanderson Farms Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold
Sanderson Farms Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold
Sandstorm Gold Downgraded by BidaskClub
Sandstorm Gold Downgraded by BidaskClub
Equinox Gold Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Equinox Gold Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report