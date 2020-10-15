Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

