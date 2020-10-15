BidaskClub Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ WB opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

