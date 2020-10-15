Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

