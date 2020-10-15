ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Berenberg Bank

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

ASC opened at GBX 4,676 ($61.09) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,053.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,511.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

