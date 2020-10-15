Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €7.70 ($9.06) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €4.48 ($5.27) on Thursday. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.