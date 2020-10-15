Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.45 ($11.11).

ETR B4B3 opened at €8.92 ($10.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million and a P/E ratio of -98.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

