GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.56 ($33.60).

G1A stock opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

