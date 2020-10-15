Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EPSN opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.68.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.
