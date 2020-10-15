ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €405.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €340.57 ($400.67).

