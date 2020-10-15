Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 174.6% in September

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.61% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.