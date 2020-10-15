Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTSS stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Datasea has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

