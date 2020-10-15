Short Interest in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Decreases By 43.8%

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Discovery Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCB. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

