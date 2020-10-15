DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of DarioHealth worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 165.09% and a negative net margin of 293.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

