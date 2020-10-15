Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases By 156.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the September 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 350.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 209,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,589 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 34.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.