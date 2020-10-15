17,634 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.