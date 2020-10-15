Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $91,000 Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 879,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

