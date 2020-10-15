Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $76,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

DRH opened at $4.96 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.