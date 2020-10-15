Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,415 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.