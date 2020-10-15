Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,912 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.91 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.